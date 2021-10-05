Supreme Court orders security for prisoners threatened by Lohan

The Supreme Court today ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons to provide security to eight prisoners at the Anuradhapura Prison allegedly threatened by State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

The prisoners had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking protection.

Ratwatte had allegedly threatened to kill two inmates at the Anuradhapura prison recently.

Ratwatte had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry has appointed a committee to probe the incident.

He said recently that appropriate action will be taken once the retired High Court judge completes investigations and submits a report. (Colombo Gazette)