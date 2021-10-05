Provincial Governors decide to reopen some schools on 21 October

Provincial Governors have decided to reopen some schools on 21 October.

The Governors have decided to reopen the primary section of schools with less than 200 students.

The Education Ministry decided last month to reopen schools in four stages after the quarantine curfew was lifted.

The Education Ministry said that Grades 1-5 in 3884 schools in Sri Lanka will resume in the first stage.

The decision to commence classes for children below 12-years of age in the first stage was taken as they are not being vaccinated.

Sri Lanka has already commenced a program to vaccinate children above the age of 12 (Colombo Gazette)