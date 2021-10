The electricity supply has been disrupted in several areas following a breakdown, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

The CEB said that the electricity supply has been disrupted in most parts of the Southern Province.

According to the CEB, the electricity supply has also been disrupted in Dehiwala, Ratmalana, Horana, Matugama and Ambalangoda.

The CEB said that steps are being taken to rectify the issue and restore the electricity supply. (Colombo Gazette)