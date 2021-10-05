Aluthgamage no-balls outcome of match fixing probe

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage today refused to accept the outcome of a match fixing probe conducted following claims made by him.

Aluthgamage told Parliament today that the probe was taken in the wrong direction and officials who should have been questioned were not.

The former Sports Minister said that even when he said cricketers were not involved in match-fixing they were summoned and questioned.

Aluthgamage had claimed last year that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

Former chief selector Aravinda de Silva, and the team’s then skipper Kumar Sangakkara and opening batsman Upul Tharanga were among those questioned over the claims.

The Police later dropped the investigations saying there was no evidence to back the allegations.

However, asked about the outcome of the investigations in Parliament today, Aluthgamage said that he will not accept the outcome of the probe.

He also said that he lost votes at the last Parliament elections as a result of his decision to go public with the match fixing allegations.

Aluthgamage had claimed that Sri Lanka should have won the final.

However, he said that the game was fixed resulting in India coming out victorious. (Colombo Gazette)