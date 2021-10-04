Yohani to be recognised with State award

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

Sri Lankan singer Yohani De Silva is to be recognised for her recent achievement with a State award, Parliament was informed today.

State Minister of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion Vidura Wickramanayaka told Parliament today that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has taken steps to recognise Yohani with the State award.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today, Vidura Wickramanayaka said that steps will be taken to recognise all Sri Lankan artistes who bring recognition to the country.

Yohani drew international recognition with the song Manike Mage Hithe.

The song become a major global hit and crossed over 122 million views on YouTube.

Yohani was recently exclusively signed as a Wingman India artist and will be managed by Sonu Lakhwani in India.

Wingman Talent Management manages some of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities.

The singer is currently on her first tour to India. (Colombo Gazette)