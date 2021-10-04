WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users worldwide

Messaging app WhatsApp, as well as Instagram and Facebook crashed for users worldwide this evening (Monday).

The Independent reported that the three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – all completely stopped working. Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

Visitors to the Facebook website simply saw an error page or a message that their browser could not connect. The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during the problems. (Colombo Gazette)