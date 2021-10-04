The power of a healthy lifestyle with the inclusion of protein

High protein is all the buzz these days with everyone looking to make healthier lifestyle choices. A low-carb, high-protein eating plan is about limiting your carb intake, this lowers the insulin levels in the body. There are three macronutrients that the body needs which are; carbohydrates, protein, and fats. Of which an excessive intake of carbs raises blood sugar and insulin levels the most. Even though carbs are an essential part of most balanced, nutritious diets, lower-carb diets can be very effective for losing weight and managing sugar levels.

There have been multiple studies conducted on the effectiveness of lower-carb eating plans for lowering insulin levels and increasing insulin sensitivity, especially when compared with a high protein one. A protein-rich meal plan allows the body to fuel itself and build muscles. That said not every protein source can be treated equally, with some more being leaner and healthier than others.

There are two sources from which the body can obtain protein nutrients, one is plant protein and the other is animal proteins. Animal protein is known as complete proteins, this is because meat contains all the essential amino acids that you need for a complete diet. Whereas plant proteins are often, but not always, incomplete sources of protein, because they are low or lacking in one or more of the amino acids we need to build cells.

Research indicates that the average Sri Lankan fall short of getting adequate proteins through their diet. The average adult’s daily protein intake needs to be 15% of the total calories consumed for a day which in-between 1913 to 2000 Kcal. Currently, the intake for the average Sri Lankan is only around 10% of that of which is largely plant-based protein that mostly comes from rice and dhal.

Here are some complete sources of proteins that provide all nine essential amino acids that your body needs, to refuel itself:

Chicken: A lean cut of chicken is a complete protein, it is easily digested, provides all essential amino acids, and is an excellent source of Vitamin B12, Choline, Zinc, Iron, and Copper. It increases serotonin in the brain, improves cognitive function, which ensures an overall better mood and more energy. A high protein low-fat diet has also been shown to assist with weight loss and enhance insulin sensitivity.

Turkey, is one of the best sources of lean protein, with 28g of protein per 100g, supplying over half of an adult’s recommended daily allowance. Turkey meat is also rich in Niacin, Choline, Selenium, Zinc, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-12, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium and Iron. Unsaturated fatty acids and essential fatty acids.

Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet, essentially they are a ‘super-food.’ Because they contain small amounts of every essential nutrient, they should be a staple part of any balanced diet. Nutrients found in eggs are also highly bioavailable, which means they are easily digested, absorbed, and assimilated by the body.

Duck meat is an excellent source of protein and a great way of adding some diversity to your diet. Duck meat is rich in unsaturated fat, omega-3/omega-6 fatty acids, and provides plenty of non-essential and essential amino acids. Duck fat is also a tasty and healthy alternative to most plant-based oils.

A high-protein diet can help you lose weight. A number of studies show that diets higher in protein keep you fuller better than other types of diets. Other studies show that restricting carbs, as a result of a high-protein diet, causes more weight loss. But calories still count!