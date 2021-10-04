SJB accuses media “prostitutes” of spreading fake news

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today accused media “prostitutes” of spreading fake news about the alliance.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that there was an attempt being made by some media to mislead the public by saying the SJB had split.

He said that one such news item published today claiming the SJB had split into five was false.

Bandara insisted that there was no split in the SJB and that the alliance under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was united.

He claimed that it was the Government which was heading for a split and not the SJB.

The SJB General Secretary expressed these views during a media conference held today. (Colombo Gazette)