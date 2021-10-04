Pataz.com transforms the global marketplace 

Amid a pandemic, while life may have slowed down, businesses have had to pivot fast. As a result, businesses are doing their best right now to cater to customers since virtually everyone’s needs have changed.

Connecting suppliers, buyers, manufacturers and wholesalers on a global scale is no easy task, yet Pataz.com is revolutionising the way we do business by providing this invaluable online platform in service of a global B2B marketplace.

Pataz.com is an online subscription-based platform that connects bulk buyers and sellers to meet global demand. Meaning ‘immediately’ in the founders’ mother tongue; Pataz hopes to fulfil the dire need of an international marketplace for Sri Lankan businesses of various scales and scopes.

Co-Founder Andy De Silva has expertise as an inventor, product developer, and distributor, making him an ideal ally in this avenue. He co-founded the American distribution company Hotel Emporium Inc., which services over 14,000 hotels worldwide. Under his vision, the business has benefited over 50 countries to date. Co-Founder Chamli Tennakoon has includewide-ranging experience in digital strategy and marketing. His background in consumer neuroscience has given him unparalleled insight into the B2B marketplace, earning him prestigious positions with industry giants worldwide.

“Pataz is a unique learning algorithm-based platform that connects factories and manufacturers whether large or small with buyers. It allows connecting more than 100 variables when someone is searching for a particular factory or manufacturer, or creating a profile to build their business. With higher verifications than competing platforms, our people-to-people network is even ideal for small entrepreneurial companies looking to expand their reach,” Pataz Co-Founder Chamli commented.

Pataz.com is driven by a network of people called Patazians, who are individuals that help businesses get the necessary exposure in foreign markets and showcase their products online. “Our competitors are country-specific, leaving buyers and sellers from other parts of the globe at a disadvantage. Pataz goes beyond connecting buyers and sellers on a single global platform, making it easy to source manufacturers and products from all over the world”, expressed Andy.

Patazians bring factories and businesses onto the platform. Their primary role is to help factories or businesses showcase their products and services on the Pataz.com platform and ensure that their product line is tackling the international region that is most suitable to their needs.

“We are creating virtual trade shows where brands can showcase their products for niche markets. Pataz allows businesses to showcase their products in other countries without the hassle of government regulations, travelling and other related costs. Our network will enhance their business strategies and the future goals of the small to medium factories that we are going to connect with,” Chamli added.

Pataz.com has already connected with over 1000 factories globally which includes 15-20 Sri Lankan companies. At a time where Sri Lanka is facing huge difficulties in terms of foreign exchange and import restrictions, Pataz.com could help Sri Lankan businesses to find buyers globally and improve exports. Talking about the future of the company, Andy said that Pataz.com could grow as any tech company in the world with the many avenues and roadmaps which are created for the company. Pataz.com is covering a huge gap in the market directly connecting suppliers and businesses around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pataz.com/