The European Union (EU) has sought a timeline from Sri Lanka to address concerns on the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The issue had been discussed when an EU delegation held talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The President assured the EU that clauses of concern in the PTA will be amended soon.

The EU delegation is in Sri Lanka to review the GSP Plus trade concession provided to the country. (Colombo Gazette)