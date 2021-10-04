EMS Leisure announces Chatra, its first luxury living property in Digana, Kandy

EMS Leisure Holdings Pvt Ltd, a Sri Lankan company formed as a partnership between EMS Property and a group of elite Sri Lankan professionals based out of Dubai, today announced its first project focused on developing, selling and subsequently operating a Holiday Home Villa cluster in Digana, Kandy, named “Chatra”.

Overlooking the Victoria reservoir and the Knuckles Mountain Range, inspired by its location and proximity to nature, Chatra brims with natural beauty and offers a contiguous experience ideal for affluent living. It is built on four acres of waterfront property and uses less than 25% of the total land as a built-up footprint with the rest remaining as native landscape. Ranging from 20 perches to 23 perches, each plot will promote a home garden/orchard area for organic gardening of fruits and vegetables, along with a plunge pool to relax in serenity.

The project comprises of waterfront villas, within a gated community environment offering communal areas and a spa, restaurant, fitness area, a jogging pathway, and other open spaces surrounded by lush greenery. The project features 16 bespoke Villas in 8 unique designs and seeks to build holiday homes for discerning investors, together with a community outreach programme. With sizes ranging from 3,348sqf – 4,435sqf and starting at an investment of US$ 350,000 per villa, Chatra hopes to open its doors in the last quarter of 2023.

All villas will be fully furnished with premium architectural input and minimalist designs while catering to modern day needs. A simple yet elegant plan delivers maximum natural light and ventilation with a 6 metre wide paved road network, designed with drains on either side for the convenience of residents and easy circulation within the community. The entrance and exit will be from one location for security purposes, however internal circulations will be divided offering easy access to the villas and common amenities. A thick growth of trees along these pathways act as a natural barrier from the road, thereby ensuring privacy.

Speaking about this upcoming project, Vinod K. V. the Group CEO of EMS Leisure said, “We believe that despite the current challenging economic climate, Sri Lanka represents a strong opportunity for investment and growth. We want to capitalize on this by providing world class luxury living experiences in one of the most picturesque countries in the world that will prove to be of outstanding value to customers and stakeholders. We also have plans to make further investments into the country, either as part of our core offering or augmenting it. We are already in the midst of expanding our land inventories and look forward to announcing more exciting, eco-conscious and nature focused developments in the future.”

The architect for this project is Sanath Liyanage who is the founder of Earth & Space Architects, a comprehensive and award-winning architectural practice that collaborates with several specialist teams from different disciplines, who is also currently handling different aspects of the project. Apart from being the consortium lead, the practice comprises a team of energetic and experienced professionals, known for their keen focus on sustainability centric architecture, with a commitment to the highest standards of unique functional design. They also focus on the specific needs of each project, both locally and internationally.

Incorporated in 2019, EMS Leisure’s origin strategically brought together specialist partners from Travel, Hospitality, Sales & Marketing, Accounting and Construction. Its inherent partner, EMS Property has been an active player in the Sri Lankan construction business and is currently developing an ongoing hospitality project in Nuwara Eliya. Additionally, it has successfully delivered bespoke turnkey housing projects to a diverse portfolio of HNI’s.