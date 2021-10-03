Thousands rally in US in support of abortion rights

In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade – the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

In Washington DC, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court building, holding signs such as “Make abortion legal”

The start of the rally was disrupted by some two dozen counter-demonstrators.

“The blood of innocent babies is on your hands!” shouted one man, but he was drowned out by the singing and clapping of the crowd, the Washington Post newspaper reported.

One woman who attended a march said she was there to support a woman’s right to choose.