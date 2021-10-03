SriLankan Airlines summoned to appear before COPE this week

Sri Lankan Airlines has been summoned to appear before the Committee on Public Enterprises this week.

COPE Chairman Professor Charitha Herath said that Sri Lankan Airlines has been instructed to appear before the committee on 7th October.

The Parliament media unit said that matters pertaining to the report submitted to the COPE Committee by the State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development regarding the investigations carried out, when the Sri Lankan Airlines was summoned before the COPE Committee on July 07 is scheduled to be discussed.

Professor Charitha Herath stated that a special committee meeting for the COPE members will also be held on the 5th of this month to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board is scheduled to be summoned before COPE on the 6th.

The COPE Committee meetings are scheduled to be held adhering with the health guidelines by connecting the relevant officials via technology. (Colombo Gazette)