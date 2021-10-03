Qatar to relax restrictions on vaccinated travellers from Sri Lanka

Qatar is to relax restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Sri Lanka with effect from Wednesday, 6th October.

Sri Lanka together with India and a number of other countries are listed as Exceptional Red Countries by the Qatar authorities.

Travelers from Exceptional Red Countries aged 12 years and above who are fully vaccinated by a vaccine recognized by the Ministry of Public Health will be subject to hotel quarantine for two days from 6th October.

Children aged 11 years and under (non-vaccinated) accompanied by one or both of their parents or family members who are fully vaccinated will also be subject to hotel quarantine for two days.

Such passengers must undergo a PCR test and the result should be negative 72 hours before arriving in Qatar.

The travellers must also conduct a PCR test within 36 hours of arriving in Qatar at the quarantine hotel.

A Serology Antibody test will also be conducted at the quarantine hotel for vaccinated persons outside Qatar with one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health. (Colombo Gazette)

