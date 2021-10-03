Indian Foreign Secretary inspects Oil Tank Farm in Trincomalee

Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla inspected the Indian Oil Tank Farm in Trincomalee today.

The Foreign Secretary, who had visited Kandy earlier in the day, travelled to Trincomalee to inspect the Indian Oil Tank Farm.

Lanka Indian Oil (LIOC) officials briefed him on the developments undertaken at the Lower Tank Farms and the possibilities to further strengthen the India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security.

The Foreign Secretary was also at hand for the launch of LIOC’s new product ‘Servo Pride ALT 15W-40’.

The Indian Foreign Secretary is on an official visit to Sri Lanka from 2-5 October 2021 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The visit will contribute towards consolidating the longstanding multifaceted relations and enhance bilateral partnerships between two countries, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

Apart from the bilateral discussion with the Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary, the Foreign Secretary Shringla’s programme includes a call on the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and the Foreign Minister. (Colombo Gazette)