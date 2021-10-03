India remembers the “Father of the Nation

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the country in remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Leaders visited Gandhi’s resting place Rajghat in Delhi to offer floral tribute to the “Father of the Nation.”

His ideals also made it possible for other countries in Asia and Africa, where Mahatma Gandhi spent a big part of his life, to free themselves from colonial rule without bloodshed. He inspired generations to think of “Swaraj” and struggle for it peacefully. To him, Swaraj did not only mean “self-rule” but it encompassed all spheres of life.

Born in a middle-class family in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi moved to Rajkot at the age of 7, when his father became the dewan of the area. He did his schooling in Rajkot. Multiple accounts of his life have described him as an average student who was shy and timid in those years. When he went to study in England, he adapted himself to the new lifestyle. But when it came to food, he preferred his Indian roots.

His struggle with the authorities in South Africa, where he had gone to help a client as a lawyer, and the racial biases he and other Indians were subjected to brought a considerable change in him. This paved the way for him to become a Satyagrahi. On his return to India, he had already left the suit he wore as a barrister for khadi and resorted to minimalism.

Mahatma Gandhi launched his first civil disobedience movement in Champaran district of Bihar in 1917 to protest the injustice meted out to tenant farmers.

Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned several times in his pursuit of non-cooperation. He sat on fasts to protest the oppression of the downtrodden. His path of peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience was later emulated across the world. His selfless love for the poor and his desire to help them have a dignified life made him the “Mahatma” we call him today.

The UN General Assembly announced on 15 June 2007 that it adopted a resolution which declared that 2 October will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Introducing the resolution adopted by the 192-member body, Anand Sharma, India’s then Minister of State for External Relations, said the idea originated at an international conference on “Peace, Non-Violence and Empowerment – Gandhian Philosophy in the 21st Century” convened in New Delhi in January this year.

The late leader’s “novel mode of mass mobilization and non-violent action” brought down colonialism, strengthened the roots of popular sovereignty, of civil, political and economic rights, and greatly influenced many a freedom struggle and inspired leaders like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr., Sharma stated.

The Assembly, “desiring to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence,” invited States, UN bodies, regional and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals to commemorate the Day, including through education and public awareness.

