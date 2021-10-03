Businessman involved in Colombo Port deal now Asia’s second richest

Indian businessman Gautam Adani, who just recently signed a deal with the Colombo Port, is now Asia’s second richest man.

Research company Hurun India said that Adani’s wealth grew almost four times from 1.04 lakh crore to Rs 5.05 lakh crore in the last one year.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani continued to hold the top spot for the tenth time straight.

Adani Group recently signed a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement with its local partner John Keells Holdings PLC and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) of the Colombo Port.

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 said that the combined market capitalisation, or the total value of the stocks, of Adani Group was Rs 9 lakh crore. It said that all of the industrialist’s listed companies except Adani Power were valued at more Rs 1 lakh crore.

Adani secured the second spot after overtaking Zhong Shanshan, the founder of Nongfu Spring beverage company, a bottled water firm in China.

Adani’s brothers Vinod Shantilal Adani also featured among the top 10 in the list for the first time, moving 12 places to the eighth spot. His wealth tripled to Rs 1.31 lakh crore. (Colombo Gazette)