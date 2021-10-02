Sajith appeals to EU to continue with GSP for Sri Lanka

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has appealed to the European Union (EU) to continue with the GSP Plus trade concession for Sri Lanka.

Premadasa made the appeal during a meeting with an EU visiting delegation.

At the meeting the Opposition Leader had noted the deteriorating human rights situation in Sri Lanka.

However, considering the state of the economy in Sri Lanka, the Opposition Leader appealed to the EU to continue with the GSP plus trade concession.

An EU delegation in currently in Sri Lanka to review Sri Lanka’s GSP Plus status. (Colombo Gazette)