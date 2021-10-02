Prime Minister’s son offers reward for missing cat

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Rohitha Rajapaksa has offered a reward for his missing cat.
In a message posted on Facebook, Rohitha Rajapaksa said that his cat had gone missing.
He said the cat was last seen in the Beddagana area.
“Missing cat , please if you all see her, send me a message – last seen in baddagana area , finders will be rewarded,” Rohitha Rajapaksa said on the Facebook post.
The Prime Minister’s son also posted an image of the white cat on Facebook. (Colombo Gazette)
Average people do not have enough food to eat three meals a day, but some people worry about their cat. It shows that the people in power is out of touch. This is why I believe that revolution is the only solution. People must ask an important question, does the country have wise leaders? Anything else is secondary, including political system. If the country has corrupt and foolish leaders, nothing will work. You can try democracy, military rule or communism but nothing will work if the foundation is based on corruption and stupidity.