Nations Trust Bank American Express Partners with Samsung for ‘Pump Fuel and Win’ campaign

Nations Trust Bank American Express, announced an exciting new promotional campaign for loyal customers, in partnership with Samsung, Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, to giveaway the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones. Nations Trust Bank American Express Cardmembers will be eligible for this promotion when they use their card to pump fuel.

Cardmembers who pump fuel worth LKR 2,500/- or more at a time with their Nations Trust Bank American Express card will be eligible for the promotion. The cardmember can perform the transaction at any fuel station around the country using their Nations Trust Bank American Express Card. They can also perform multiple transactions for multiple entries in to the draw. This promotion is valid for fuel transactions made between 1st October and 31st December.

All eligible transactions will be entered into the draw and winners will be chosen at random by the Nations Trust Bank American Express Team and Executives of Samsung Sri Lanka in the presence of Ministry officials to maintain transparency.

“Nations Trust Bank American Express is committed to give the best rewards to our loyal Cardmembers, going above and beyond the usual. We are very excited to be able to partner with the global Smartphone giant, Samsung to offer our Cardmembers the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones, in keeping with our commitment to offer the best for our loyal Cardmembers. Every time you use your card for fuel transactions over LKR 2500, you will be eligible for this exciting ‘Pump Fuel and Win’ campaign.” said Niluka Gunatilake, Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank.

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.

“This partnership allows our consumers to align themselves with Nations Trust Bank American Express to win the most cutting-edge smartphone that Samsung has to offer. We are very happy with the phenomenal global and local response that we have received from our consumers. While Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are industry pioneers, they are also equipped with groundbreaking tech that allows a seamless and refined experience,” said Kevin SungSu YOU, Managing Director, Samsung Sri Lanka.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, launched in Sri Lanka on the 16th of September, has seen a large positive feedback and has struck a chord with many consumers. Consumers who are seeking the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment will love Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, a true multitasking powerhouse with next level performance. Thanks to the world’s first under-display camera on a foldable device, it provides an uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display along with the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and built with new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops. Both devices come with a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are verified by Bureau Veritas to withstand folding 200,000 times. They are equipped with the latest powerful 5nm processor and 5G band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Card Members to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.