US helps strengthen Sri Lanka justice sector’s efficiency

The United States has extended support to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of Sri Lanka’s justice sector.
The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said that in response to a request from the Ministry of Justice, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), on behalf of the American people, provided audio/visual equipment to the Ministry and the Commercial High Courts.
“This equipment will enable courts to record and transcribe court proceedings and will facilitate adjudication during COVID-19-related restrictions, further strengthening the justice sector’s efficiency and effectiveness for Sri Lankan citizens,” the US Embassy said.
Minister of Justice Ali Sabry and USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman met at the Ministry for the handover. (Colombo Gazette)
Good job Gota and SLPP ignore all the fools who have this so called “Western powers Conspiracy” mindset. Clean up the legal system.
Unfortunately, machines can not change corrupt minds. Good luck if you think that the justice system will get better because they have new machines ;–))
The West systematically encouraged the corrupt system to dominate South Asia, now it is trying to build it up to undermine the dragon, but it will not work. Many generations have been brought up in a corrupt system. Suddenly you can not change the mindset, because humans are not machines, especially under the democratic system with freedom and human rights. Therefore, the dragon is the ultimate winner.