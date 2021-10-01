Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Jaffna

Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla is expected to visit Jaffna during an official visit to Sri Lanka.

The Indian Foreign Secretary will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 2-5 October 2021 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The visit will contribute towards consolidating the longstanding multifaceted relations and enhance bilateral partnerships between two countries.

Apart from the bilateral discussion with the Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary, the Foreign Secretary Shringla’s programme includes a call on the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and the Foreign Minister.

The visiting Foreign Secretary is also expected to visit Kandy, Trincomalee and Jaffna during his stay in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry said today.

This will be his first visit to Sri Lanka since assumption of office as the Foreign Secretary of India. (Colombo Gazette)