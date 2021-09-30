Union Assurance Sisumaga+ Supports Online Learning for Children in Child Care Centres

Union Assurance Sisumaga+ lived by its ethos of providing uninterrupted education for every child by supporting an initiative to upgrade the facilities for online learning in child care centres located island-wide.

Tablets and desktop computers were distributed to 397 child development centres which accommodate 10,632 children throughout the country under the combined sponsorship of Union Assurance and seven other companies.

The pandemic has widened the gap in education for children especially with the digital adoption of learning activities. Many children have limited or no access to a tablet or desktop computer, putting their futures at risk.

Union Assurance contributed 50 devices to the Department of Probation and Child Care Services in line with the series of events in this year’s National Children’s Day programmes conducted under the theme, ‘Children Before Everything’.

Sisumaga+ by Union Assurance is an insurance solution that helps parents plan for their children’s future, promising an uninterrupted education for every child.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 16.6 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 45.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 300% as at June 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.