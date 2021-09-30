Two German military officers on a working visit to Colombo

Two German military officers responsible for Sri Lanka, Capt Gerald Koch and LtCol Jan Cihar, will be in the country from October 3rd – 8th, 2021.

After more than 18 months of pandemic-related travel restrictions, physical contact with the Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka and other officials is finally being resumed.

One of the main purposes of this visit is to prepare the port visit of the German frigate BAYERN, planned from January 9th to 13th 2022. Underscoring the security policy component of the German policy guidelines, the German frigate BAYERN has started its half-year long journey to Asia. The frigate has left Germany in early August 2021 and will return at the end of February 2022.

In addition, it will serve as an opportunity to maintain and strengthen contacts with the Sri Lankan military in order to discuss priorities for cooperation. With the frigate BAYERN arriving in Colombo, it will be the first timely occasion to carry out joint exercises at sea with the Sri Lankan Navy at the beginning of January 2022, e.g. “Search and Rescue Operations” and many more.

The visit follows the intention of completing Capt Koch’s official accreditation as Defence Attaché in Sri Lanka. The two countries, Germany and Sri Lanka, are thus highlighting the significance of further enhancing their long-term bilateral relations as well as fruitful cooperation in the military sector. (Colombo Gazette)