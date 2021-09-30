Parties, tuition classes banned under updated health guidelines

Parties, tuition classes and gatherings have been banned under the updated health guidelines issued this evening.

The Ministry of Health said that congregational gatherings at places of worship are also banned.

People can leave their homes after the quarantine curfew is lifted tomorrow (Friday) only for work or other essential purposes.

Restrictions have also been enforced on weddings and funerals with only a limited number of people permitted.

Banks, shops and shopping malls can also operate by permitting only a limited number of people inside at any given time.

Dining-in at restaurants will not be permitted from October 1-15.

A ban has also been enforced on unessential travel from 10pm to 4am daily with effect from 1st October. (Colombo Gazette)