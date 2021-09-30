Military simulation training developer SimCentric Technologies strengthens information security with ISO certification

Military simulation training software developer SimCentric Technologies (Pvt) Ltd strengthened the Company’s information security with the ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security management. This achievement coincides with the Company’s 12th anniversary this year. Over the years, SimCentric Technologies have successfully offered reliable and effective training software to a global clientele.

The ISO 27001:2013 certification confirms SimCentric Technologies’ compliance to global information security laws and regulations including GDPR, NIST, and NIS directives. It is also a testament to the Company’s commitment to protecting customers with the highest information protection and, in managing and securing confidentiality, intellectual property, information security of financial information, employee details and information entrusted by third party clients/partners.

“By obtaining this ISO 27001 certification we guarantee our clients absolute security of their data and hope that in return we could build strong and long-lasting business partnerships that are mutually beneficial,” SimCentric Technologies Chairman, Australian Army Veteran Dr.Adam Easton said.

SimCentric Technologies (Pvt) Ltd is a world renowned simulation based military training software developer based in Sri Lanka. The Company provides technology solutions on transformational training, safety and operational decision making through innovative software solutions. SimCentric’s commercial, off-the-shelf technology is an industry thought-leader. The Company is also an innovator in the areas of joint fires training, range safety and fratricide prevention, virtual reality (VR) and virtual training environments, as well as future battle space and smart wearable technology used in simulation training.

Information risk can break companies, hence trust in professional partnerships is becoming more and more important.

“Customer and supplier relationships have a huge impact on our growth. Knowing that our commitment to information security in turn protects their assets, will certainly increase their confidence in our business partnership,” Haridhu Abeygoonaratne, Managing Director of SimCentric Technologies said.

The Information Security Management System (ISMS) provides a framework to establish information security policies, procedures and related practices, risk assessment and risk treatment, management of information assets, human resources security, operational security, physical and environmental security, communication and operational security, acquisition and maintenance of information systems, information security incident management, vulnerability management, compliance, security in supplier management, business continuity, and disaster recovery.

SimCentric simulation products have been deployed at various military organizations around the world and it is important that SimCentric aligns with ISO 27001 (ISMS) requirements to establish trust with customers and suppliers. The sensitivity of the sector requires compliance with ISO standards when entering into customer contracts. The ISO certification (ISMS) will guide SimCentric to set parameters around customer and supplier requirements regarding their information.

“Having ISO 27001:2013 is very important as it focuses on a continuous process of identifying information security risks and attending to them promptly. As a result, we can prioritize our efforts, resources and budget for better results,” said Ishara Jayamanna, Manager – IT Operations and Security of SimCentric Technologies.

Through audits the Company has been able to carefully ensure that they mitigate and manage risks through consistent and transparent communications.

According to Stephane Nappo, “it takes over 20 years to build a reputation and a few minutes of cyber activity to ruin it”. This certification will increase the defense against those few minutes. As a trusted partner to all stakeholders, SimCentric Technologies will move forward with this certification and the associated best practices as they continue to innovate, simulate and integrate.