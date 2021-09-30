Indian Foreign Secretary scheduled to visit Sri Lanka

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in early October, The Hindu newspaper reported today.

According to The Hindu, India and Sri Lanka are seeking to engage at high levels amid a perceived strain in ties.

This will be Shringla’s first to Sri Lanka as Foreign Secretary.

Just last week India and Sri Lanka held comprehensive talks covering a wide range of issues.

The External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar met the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, G.L. Peiris in New York.

Jaishankar tweeted saying he looks forward to working with Peiris to advance their shared agenda.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that Minister Peiris briefed the Indian Foreign Minister about the pragmatic and tangible action taken by the government to resolve residual matters after the end of the conflict in May 2009, citing the fact that the Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry and Justice Ministry were working collaboratively to address key issues, such as revisiting the Prevention of Terrorism Act, releasing of LTTE prisoners, and empowering independent institutions such as the Office of Missing Persons, Office for Reparations, Office of National Unity and Reconciliation, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and the SDG Council.

Minister Peiris indicated that substantial progress had been made on many fronts and that efforts were continuing. (Colombo Gazette)