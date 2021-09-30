Government decides not to lift inter-province travel ban

The Government has decided not to lift the inter-province travel ban.

The quarantine curfew is to be lifted at 4am tomorrow (1st October), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced yesterday.

However, General Shavendra Silva said today that the inter-province travel ban will remain.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given instructions yesterday to lift the curfew.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana had said this week that the current conditions are conducive to lift the curfew.

He said that the Government is confident the country can resume a new normal life from next month. (Colombo Gazette)