Dining-in at restaurants not permitted from October 1-15

Dining-in at restaurants will not be permitted from October 1-15, the Ministry of Health said today.

The ban has been listed in the updated health guidelines which will be in effect from October 1st to October 31st.

The Health Ministry said that dining-in will be permitted at restaurants from October 16 for a limited capacity.

Accordingly, indoor restaurants will be permitted to accommodate 30 percent of the seating capacity or a maximum of 50 customers while outdoor restaurants can accommodate a maximum of 60 customers.

Take-away and delivery services will be permitted for restaurants from October 1st to October 31st.

Meanwhile, Colombo restaurants are likely to request customers to produce their vaccination cards when looking to dine-in.

Harpo Gooneratne, President of the Colombo City Restaurant Collective had told Daily Mirror that the idea has been discussed among restaurant operators in Colombo.

He said that furnishing the vaccination card would give confidence to the customers patronizing a restaurant.

The quarantine curfew, which was enforced in August, will be lifted at 4am tomorrow (Friday). (Colombo Gazette)