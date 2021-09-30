Britney Spears’ father suspended as conservator

Spears’ is split into two parts – one for her estate and financial affairs, the other for her as a person. Under this legal agreement, she has not controlled her finances since 2008.

Jamie Spears was initially in charge of both parts of the conservatorship but stepped down as his daughter’s personal conservator in 2019 for health reasons. Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced him in that role on what has been a temporary basis.

In a court hearing in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny formally ended the conservatorship that the star had with her father, but left in place a separate conservatorship with an accountant chosen by Spears’ legal team.

Mr Spears had argued that this accountant, John Zabel, was not qualified to oversee the singer’s $59m (£46m) fortune.

Judge Penny ruled that the singer’s care be turned over to Mr Zabel “forthwith”, adding that it “is in the best interest of the conservatee”.