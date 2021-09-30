Ban on unessential travel from 10pm to 4am daily

A ban has been enforced on unessential travel from 10pm to 4am daily with effect from 1st October.

The ban will be in force till 31st October.

The quarantine curfew is to be lifted at 4am tomorrow (1st October), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced yesterday.

However, General Shavendra Silva said today that the inter-province travel ban will remain.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given instructions yesterday to lift the curfew.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana had said this week that the current conditions are conducive to lift the curfew.

He said that the Government is confident the country can resume a new normal life from next month. (Colombo Gazette)