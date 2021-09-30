ASUS “Expert Series” laptop and desktop models provide business and professional users powerful choices

ASUS unveiled three new laptops and desktop models in Sri Lanka designed to meet the need of business and professional users in the country. Falling under the new “Expert Series”, the 4 new models include ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500CEA), ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5302FEA), and ExpertBook B9 (B9400CEA) laptops as well as the ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower (D700MA) desktop.

In keeping with the need to adhere to the health guidelines in the country, the four models were launched online recently. The virtual launch event was a great success due to the enthusiastic participation of a large number of ASUS fans and prospective customers who got a first-hand experience of all four models from ASUS experts.

ASUS ExpertBook B1 is tailored for business, making it the smart choice for ambitious startups, established education organizations, and growing firms of all sizes. Boasting high performance, military-grade durability, and extensive customization, it provides an advanced 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® discrete graphics, delivering the powerful performance together with up to 48GB of memory and capacious storage. It’s also fully geared for non-stop connectivity, with WiFi 6 and ASUS WiFi Master3 technology which help users automatically connect to the best WiFi signal, ensuring a rock-solid and stable connection.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip laptop is built for business success in style, with a precision-crafted and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness – plus a 360° flippable design for ultimate flexibility. It includes an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, AI noise cancellation and dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0 and also is tailor-made for heavy-duty travel due to its 14-hour battery life. It’s packed with features to protect your privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip.

The third laptop to be unveiled is the ASUS ExpertBook B9 which delivers a sleek, precision-crafted, and minimalist chassis due to its Magnesium Lithium Alloy built that pushes the limits of lightness for ultimate portability while giving it unparalleled toughness. It is also built for serious travel thanks to its all-day battery life and is engineered with many cutting-edge technologies to improve on-the-go work efficiency. These include an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor, AI noise cancellation, dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0, and a built-in IR web Camera with proximity sensor.

Rounding off the new ASUS models is the ASUS ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower, a high-performance desktop PC with enterprise-grade security and management designed for business. All ASUS desktops use world-renowned ASUS motherboards while ASUS is widely known to be the only desktop vendor in the market to use 100% solid capacitors in their motherboards, resulting in a top-tier MTBF rating. The D7 Mini Tower’s compact, modern and versatile design accommodates different workspaces and usage scenarios. Built to last, it meets MIL-STD-810G US military standards and offers a highly expandable chassis, ensuring long-term reassurance and easy future upgrades for professionals.

The four new “Expert series” models are available through the ASUS partner network islandwide. For further information and online purchasing, visit https://www.asus.com/lk/Business/Business-Where-to-buy/