Sri Lanka to begin administering booster dose

Sri Lanka is to begin administering the booster dose for the coronavirus using the Pfizer vaccine on a select group of people.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the booster dose will be administered on people above the age of 60.

He said the booster will also be administered on those between the ages of 30 and 60 who are suffering from various disabilities, cancer or kidney ailments.

The third dose will also be given to health workers and other frontline workers.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) has given approval to administer the booster dose on the select group of people who have received the Synopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines as first and second dose.

He said that studies carried out overseas have found that the Pfizer vaccine can be administered as the booster dose on those who have got Synopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines as first and second dose. (Colombo Gazette)