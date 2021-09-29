Quarantine curfew to be lifted at 4am on 1st October

The quarantine curfew is to be lifted at 4am on Friday 1st October, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced today.

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given instructions to lift the curfew.

The Army Commander said that new guidelines to be followed when the curfew is lifted, will be announced soon.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana had said yesterday that the current conditions are conducive to lift the curfew.

He said that the Government is confident the country can resume a new normal life from next month. (Colombo Gazette)