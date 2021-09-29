North Korea says it fired new ‘hypersonic missile’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had at an earlier meeting in January declared that scientists had “finished research” into developing hypersonic gliding warheads. Tuesday’s test was the first for this new system.

The push to develop a hypersonic glider isn’t all too surprising given that Kim Jong Un had indicated this back in January,” said Mr Panda.

“This is, however, a reminder that Kim’s missile ambitions are far from having run their course.”

North Korea’s recent tests – this was the third one fired this month alone – indicate that it is ramping up its weapons program.

Shortly after yesterday’s launch, North Korean envoy Kim Song defended the country’s right to develop weapons.

Speaking at the annual UN General Assembly in New York, he said the country is “building up our national defence in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country”. North Korea has repeatedly accused the South of double standards over military activities.