Defence Ministry says claims of threat to Churches not verified

The Defence Ministry says claims of a threat to Churches in Sri Lanka has not been verified.

Issuing a statement today, Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) said that there were reports circulating on social media of a threat to Churches in Sri Lanka.

However, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) said that these claims have not been verified.

As a result he urged the public not to panic. (Colombo Gazette)