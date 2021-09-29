Defence Ministry says claims of threat to Churches not verified

The Defence Ministry says claims of a threat to Churches in Sri Lanka has not been verified.
Issuing a statement today, Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) said that there were reports circulating on social media of a threat to Churches in Sri Lanka.
However, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) said that these claims have not been verified.
As a result he urged the public not to panic. (Colombo Gazette)
Are these threats being made because Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is demanding prosecutions of those responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings??
If so it only reinforces his claims that there is a mastermind behind these attacks…
The Sri Lankan leaders must seriously examine their ability to lead and the country’s progress. Sri Lanka has useless leaders, and the country is going backward. Clearly, it is not worth having independence; but utter fools are fighting whether they should sing their National Anthem in Sinhala only or sing in Tamil as well.
When I visit Sri Lanka, I always tell myself “You are visiting an open zoo, do not take it anything seriously.” You are going backward but fighting about everything. You have not evolved enough to compete with 21-century humanity. I honestly think that you seriously assess yourselves and allow evolved South Asians to enlighten you.