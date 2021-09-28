PM tells Police not to question journalists

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has told the Police not to question journalists.
Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma told reporters today that the Government regrets attempts made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to question some journalists.
He said that Lankadeepa Editor Siri Ranasinghe had been summoned by the CID to be questioned over an Editorial.
Alahapperuma noted that Ranasinghe is a senior and veteran journalist in Sri Lanka.
The Media Minister said that The Island journalist Shamindra Ferdinando had also been summoned by the CID.
He said that another six journalists had also been summoned by the CID.
The Media Minister said the journalists had been summoned, mainly over a complaint made by Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardana.
However, the Media Minister said that there was no mentioning of any journalist in order for them to be summoned. (Colombo Gazette)
This is what happens when the journalists go easy on a fascist government…
They protect the scammers and go after those exposing scammers!
What is happening about the overpriced PCR tests and Chinese vaccinations imported with taxpayers money at ridiculously high price?
Apparently a NDA is in place to hide how much they are paying for the vaccinations from the citizenry! The citizenry have a right to this information…
All SLPP ministers should have all international assets and money frozen and investigated until they can prove how the came to own them… how do they come into possession of such assets on a ministers salary!??
Apparently they all have rich grandmothers !
Why the Prime Minister is intervening in police matters? The police officers, custom officers and Judges must do their job independently, politicians should not get involved.