PM tells Police not to question journalists

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has told the Police not to question journalists.

Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma told reporters today that the Government regrets attempts made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to question some journalists.

He said that Lankadeepa Editor Siri Ranasinghe had been summoned by the CID to be questioned over an Editorial.

Alahapperuma noted that Ranasinghe is a senior and veteran journalist in Sri Lanka.

The Media Minister said that The Island journalist Shamindra Ferdinando had also been summoned by the CID.

He said that another six journalists had also been summoned by the CID.

The Media Minister said the journalists had been summoned, mainly over a complaint made by Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardana.

However, the Media Minister said that there was no mentioning of any journalist in order for them to be summoned. (Colombo Gazette)