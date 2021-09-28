No PCR at airport for fully vaccinated passengers from tonight

Fully vaccinated passengers, both local and foreign, who arrive in Sri Lanka with a negative PCR report will not be required to carry out another PCR test at the airport from tonight.

The Ministry of Health said that if the PCR test report obtained by fully vaccinated passengers before departing their country of origin is negative, they will be allowed to enter the community without being tested at the airport again.

The decision was taken following a discussion held this evening which was chaired by Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The Ministry of Health said that the decision was taken on a request made by Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

Top officials from the Health Ministry and Tourism Ministry had attended the discussion today.

Foreigners who have not been fully vaccinated will be able to travel to their hotel from the airport in a bio bubble and a PCR test will be carried out at the hotel.

Sri Lankans arriving in the country who are not fully vaccinated can undergo a PCR test at the airport or quarantine hotel and be allowed to go home if the result is negative. Such passengers will need to undergo a PCR test on the 12th day and if that result is also negative then they can mix with the community.

A new circular in this regard has been issued by the Director General of Health. (Colombo Gazette)