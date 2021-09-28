Marine biologist Asha de Vos copped for doing her job

Marine biologist Dr. Asha de Vos was copped today for going to work without a curfew pass.

Dr. Asha de Vos tweeted saying she headed to the Kinross beach to assess the damage caused by the storm today.

She said she went with her father, who drove the car.

However, she said she was copped for not having a curfew pass and her institution letter was not accepted.

“I’m sharing this because those of you telling me that it’s one rule for the people going to national parks and on yachts and those going to work is the same – I laugh!” Dr. Asha de Vos tweeted.

She said she headed to the beach to assess the damage as it’s part of her job and is a long term project for her.

“It was literally not a joy ride 🙂 I took these photos and did some measurements of the width of the beach as we are looking at how that changes through the year (from to wellawatte). Anyways I am fine to be stopped if everyone is. I’m fine to be stopped if joyriders are too,” she added.

The Government has permitted anyone to go to work during the lockdown. (Colombo Gazette)