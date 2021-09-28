Large mill owners increase price of rice following Cabinet decision

Large mill owners have decided to increase the price of rice after the Cabinet removed the maximum price on rice.

Accordingly, large mill owners announced that Nadu has been increased to Rs. 115 a kilo, Samba Rs. 140 a kilo and Keeri Samba Rs. 165.

State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said that the decision to scrap the maximum price on rice was taken in order to protect the consumer and trader.

Cabinet had also decided to import 100,000 metric tons of rice to maintain a buffer stock with the Government. (Colombo Gazette)