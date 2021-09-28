Government confident curfew will be lifted on Friday

The Government today said that it was confident the quarantine curfew will be lifted on Friday.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the current conditions are conducive to lift the curfew.

He said that the Government is confident the country can resume a new normal life from next month.

The Minister said that the Covid Task Force will take a final decision on the quarantine curfew.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had said yesterday that guidelines are being prepared to enforce once the quarantine curfew is lifted.

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to have the guidelines ready once the curfew is lifted.

General Shavendra Silva that the curfew is expected to be lifted on 1st October at 4am.

He said that all the respective Ministries have been instructed to be prepared to advise the public on the guidelines for the respective sectors. (Colombo Gazette)