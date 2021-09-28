Former Governor Azath Sally further remanded

Former Governor Azath Sally has been further remanded till 12th October.

He had been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in March.

He was detained to be questioned under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

A pistol manufactured overseas was also found in his vehicle with ammunition.

The Police had said at the time that several complaints had been made with regards to statements made by Azath Salley.

The complaints had been received by the CID and the Police Headquarters. (Colombo Gazette)