EU delegation reviewing GSP holds crucial talks with Justice Minister

A delegation from the European Union (EU) currently in Sri Lanka to review the GSP plus trade concession, had crucial talks with Justice Minister Ali Sabry today.

The Justice Ministry said that the delegation discussed a wide rand of issues, including the process to amend the Constitution.

The state of the judiciary and other matters which fall under the purview of the Justice Minister were also discussed.

Just last month the EU and Sri Lanka had talks on cooperation under the GSP Plus monitoring process.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Professor G.L. Peiris and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Peiris had reiterated the significance of EU-Sri Lanka trade relations which continues to be mutually beneficial with potential for further expansion. Matters related to cooperation in the fishery sector were also discussed.

Sri Lanka’s regular engagement within the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission framework, as well as constructive cooperation existing under the EU GSP Plus monitoring process, including action underway by the Government on issues of relevance, were also discussed. (Colombo Gazette)