ASUS unveils new laptops and desktop models for business and professional users under its “Expert series”

ASUS is ready to virtually unveil three new laptops and desktop models in Sri Lanka designed to meet the need of business and professional users in the country. Falling under the new “Expert” series, the 4 new models include ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500CEA), ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5302FEA), and ExpertBook B9 (B9400CEA) laptops as well as the ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower (D700M) desktop. In keeping with the need to adhere to the health guidelines in the country, the four models will be launched on YouTube on 28th September 2021.

ASUS ExpertBook B1 is tailored for business, making it the smart choice for ambitious startups, established education organizations and growing firms of all sizes. Boasting high performance, military-grade durability, and extensive customization, it provides an advanced 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® discrete graphics, delivering the powerful performance together with up to 48GB of memory and capacious storage. It’s also fully geared for non-stop connectivity, with WiFi 6 and ASUS WiFi Master3 technology which help users automatically connect to the best WiFi signal, ensuring a rock-solid and stable connection.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip laptop is built for business success in style, with a precision-crafted and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness – plus a 360° flippable design for ultimate flexibility. It includes an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, AI noise cancellation and dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0 and also is tailor-made for heavy-duty travel due to its 14-hour battery life. It’s also packed with features to protect your privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip.

The third laptop to be unveiled is the ASUS ExpertBook B9 which delivers a sleek, precision-crafted, and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness for ultimate portability, while giving it unparalleled toughness. It is also built for serious travel thanks to its all-day battery life and is engineered with many cutting-edge technologies to improve on-the-go work efficiency. These include an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor, AI noise cancellation, dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0, and a built-in proximity sensor.

Rounding off the new ASUS models is the ASUS ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower, a high-performance desktop PC with enterprise-grade security and management designed for business. Its compact, modern and versatile design accommodates different workspaces and usage scenarios. Built to last, it meets MIL-STD-810G US military standards and offers a highly expandable chassis, ensuring long-term reassurance and easy future upgrades for professionals.