Sri Lanka and UK discuss relations with the diaspora

Sri Lanka and the UK have discussed relations with the Tamil diaspora based in the UK.

The focus on the diaspora comes after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had said recently that he is willing to have talks with the Tamil diaspora.

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris and British Minister of State for South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon had discussions at the Sri Lanka Mission in New York.

The Ministers discussed a wide range of issues including trade, investment opportunities available in the Port City and elsewhere, resumption of tourism, and matters relating to development and reconciliation with particular reference to relations with the diaspora.

Minister Peiris briefed Lord Ahmad in detail about the substantial progress on the ground in a variety of sectors by domestic institutions, despite constraints imposed by the Covid pandemic.

Lord Ahmad accepted with pleasure the invitation by Minister Peiris to visit Sri Lanka at his early convenience. (Colombo Gazette)