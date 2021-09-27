Operations of new PCR testing facility at BIA temporarily suspended

Operations of the new PCR testing facility at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have been temporarily suspended.

The new PCR testing laboratory was opened last week to enable travellers to undergo a PCR test at the airport upon arrival and have their results within three hours.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga had said that at least 1,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka daily, and each tourist will be charged 40 U.S. dollars by the Tourism Promotions Authority to direct them to the PCR tests at the airport.

According to health officials, all those arriving in Sri Lanka are required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at the airport and can enter the country only if the results are negative.

The laboratory was being operated under the guidance and regulation of the Health Ministry using technology that is in line with international standards.

The Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the Health Ministry said this facility would now end the mandatory one-day hotel quarantine which is required for all arrivals.

However, following some technical issues operations at the laboratory were suspended today. (Colombo Gazette)