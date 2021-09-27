Guidelines being prepared to enforce once curfew is lifted

Guidelines are being prepared to enforce once the quarantine curfew is lifted, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said today.

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to have the guidelines ready once the curfew is lifted.

General Shavendra Silva that the curfew is expected to be lifted on 1st October at 4am.

He said that all the respective Ministries have been instructed to be prepared to advise the public on the guidelines for the respective sectors.

Accordingly, separate guidelines will be introduced for various sectors, including for public transport.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will decide on the lifting of the quarantine curfew on his return to Sri Lanka.

General Shavendra Silva had noted last week that there was a marked drop in the number of people infected by Covid while the number of deaths had also seen a decline.

He said that this was as a result of the quarantine curfew enforced in the country. (Colombo Gazette)