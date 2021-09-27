A virtual summit for a more inclusive economy

A virtual conference, titled PEOPLE’S ECONOMIC FORUM 2021, will be organized by SANASA International (Pvt) Ltd, on September 29th, 2021. The goal of the Forum is to contribute to refocusing the national development planning discourse of Sri Lanka to the potential of the cooperative sector.

This highly interactive event will provide information and working sessions on the achievements of cooperative enterprises in Sri Lanka along with an opportunity to refine commitments of actions and pledges from key stakeholders in the sector. It will be an important milestone towards establishing a roadmap for the development of cooperative enterprises, for more inclusive development in the country.

SANASA International plans to organize the forum as an annual event, and the first forum is being sponsored by Global Affairs Canada, under the EFFEC project implemented by the Development International Desjardins (DID).

The event will bring together key actors who have been involved in developing, sponsoring, and regulating cooperative enterprises at national and international levels. The conference will be attended by over 150 delegates, comprising of cooperative leaders, policymakers, service providers, researchers, and national authorities to deliberate on best practices, innovative approaches, and policy issues to develop the cooperative sector in Sri Lanka.

The forum will improve the awareness of the cooperative enterprise model and will illustrate the richness of the sector with real stories from Sri Lanka and abroad. It will raise awareness of the scale, the scope, the role, and the influence of the cooperative sector in achieving the sustainable development goals of the nation. The forum will examine the governance and regulatory frameworks to facilitate an enabling environment for the growth of cooperative enterprises and explore opportunities for transboundary cooperation needed to position the cooperative sector as a means to support a more people-centered economy. Deshamanya Professor W.D. Lakshman, who served as the 15th Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and is the Previous Chairman of the Monetary Board of the CBSL, will be the Chief Guest of the conference.

To register for the conference and view the full agenda and speaker line-up visit www.sefec.lk/pef-guest-registration/. To join the conversation on social media.

follow https://www.facebook.com/peopleseconomicforumsrilanka,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/people-s-economic-forum/

https://www.instagram.com/peopleseconomic/