Passenger from Sri Lanka found to be infected after reaching New Zealand

A passenger who had arrived from Sri Lanka has been found to be infected after reaching New Zealand.

The unidentified individual had arrived in New Zealand on September 11.

Stuff New Zealand reported that two historical cases have been identified at the border, a person from Sri Lanka who arrived on September 11 and a person from the United Kingdom who arrived on September 22.

Both are in managed isolation and quarantine in Christchurch.

Stuff New Zealand reported that there are 1165 Covid-19 cases linked to the Delta outbreak in New Zealand, with 1138 of these having being epidemiologically linked, with five unlinked from the past fortnight.

On Sunday, there were 12 people in hospital, four of them in intensive care. (Colombo Gazette)