Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka assigned unique lineage

A Delta variant of the coronavirus detected in Sri Lanka has been assigned a unique lineage, AY.28.

Immunologist at the Sri Jayawardenepura University, Professor Neelika Malavige said that the Delta variant with 3 spike protein mutations (A701S, A222V, A1078S), detected in Sri Lanka, has been assigned a unique lineage, AY.28 and named as B.1.617.2.28, Sri Lanka lineage.

The Delta variant with three new mutations was the dominant variant in Colombo.

Researchers at the Sri Jayewardenepura University identified the variant in early August when the death toll from Covid in Sri Lanka saw a sharp rise. (Colombo Gazette)